San Francisco Has Just Adopted A New, Somewhat Controversial American Flag

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – The San Francisco City Council voted 13 to 1 to adopt a new American flag.

A member of the city council stated that the city will be retiring the old, standard red, white, and blue flag that had been used in Frisco for a long, long time.

The new flag which was sew by local lesbian, Callie Cruxapelli is unique in that it features the colors of the rainbow; the gay rainbow, not the standard non-gay rainbow.

Cruxapelli, who lives with her lesbionic lover, a pink poodle, two hamsters, an ostrich, and three sardines, was overjoyed when she learned that her entry had been picked from the thousands that were submitted.

When asked what she plans on doing with the $50,000 prize money, she became surprised as hell and remarked that she thought it was going to be $5,000.

SIDENOTE: Cruxapelli remarked that she plans on donating about $700 to the Pink Lives Matter movement.