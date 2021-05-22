Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Says Kate Gosselin Is The Best Woman He Has Ever Bedded

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – Steven Tyler, lead singer with Aerosmith says that out of all of the women he has ever dated, none was as hot, as sexy, and as a fantastic lay as the queen of the reality shows, Kate Gosselin.

Tyler and Gosselin have had an on-again, off-again relationship going back many years.

The two lovebirds were recently spotted having hot dogs at the infamous Yang Ying’s Beer & Hot Dog Bistro in Frisco.

The Aerosmith front man, points out that Kate’s sexual prowess can literally have him speaking in tongues and swearing that she has four hands.

Bedroom Pillow Talk’s Gazebo Serengeti, asked Kate the Great, as Steven has nicknamed her, exactly what about the 73-year-old Tyler attracts her the most.

She blushed, dabbed at her blonde tresses, and remarked a bit coyly, that there are lots of things, but the thing that stands out the most is his seemingly never-ending peckerino.

Kate then confessed that during one recent extremely animated sex romp, Tyler sneezed and nearly knocked her out when he hit her on her face with his taco tickler.

Serengeti pointed out that Steven is teaching Miss Gosselin how to play the mouth organ, and she’s teaching him how to hold his breath when he’s yodeling in the canyon.