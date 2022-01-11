Donald Trump Finally Admits He Lost The Election

The defeated former resident of the White House, Donald Trump, admitted in a public announcement that he lost the 2020 election and that Joseph Robinhood Biden was the 45th President of the United States.

Hearing the announcement, Biden noted out loud that, "This is a big f--king deal!"

He was about to invite Trump and all the Trump family, girlfriends, and boyfriends over to the White House for a dubious kind of transition/confession ceremony. The ceremony would put hearts and minds at rest. It will also win over Trump-fearing Republican members of the House and Senate. And pass some f--king legislation for the American people.

"Don't let them pass the gate," warned the White House chaplain. "You'll never get them out. Trump's noose is getting tighter. He's going to ask for one blanket pardon for everything from grabbing women by the pussy, to planing a coup after losing the 2020 election and ordering his gang to storm the Capitol."

"My great grandfather used to say to me, 'Joey, you have to be an uniter and not a divider.' So we can do the invite and serve lemon aide and Apple Betty and then call it a f--king day."

The chaplain predicted Biden would be on the next Amtrak back to Delaware before Biden finished his Apple Betty.

"Well, maybe a thank you note?"

Trump would switch the note and make it Biden's resignation announcement.

"Okay! Then we'll leave it at one f--king zip!"

Read more by this author: