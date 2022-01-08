Ted Cruz Says Daughters Tricked Him Into Saying That January 6th Was a Violent Terrorist Insurrection

Washington - After he was lambasted by right wing commentator Tucker Carlson on Fox News for correctly pointing out that the January 6th violent right wing insurrection, fomented by President Trump to stop the vote count in Congress, was carried out by terrorists, Texas Senator Ted Cruz abruptly changed his tune and apologized to Carlson and the Fox family of Trump cultists for stepping out of line.

"It was a poor choice of words on my part, and I plead for your forgiveness" said Cruz.

"As our leader and savior Donald Trump has proclaimed, there were no MAGA rioters at the Capitol that day, only happy tourists. The actual damage was caused by Antifa, planted in the crowd by Democrats" continued Cruz.

He then went on to blame his comments on his family. "My daughters convinced me that right wing terrorists, spurred on by our innocent leader, actually injured 140 policemen, destroyed property and stopped the vote in Congress. Just like the time they ordered me to go to Cancun in the middle of the Texas freeze and power failure, a poor decision on their part" said Cruz.