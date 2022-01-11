Dr. Fauci Addresses The Latest, Crazy Omicron Rumors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that he is really getting irritated with the dozens and dozens of falsehoods that are being spread about the latest Coronavirus variant.

He noted that the Omicron Virus, is believed to have originated in either Poland, Zimbabwe, Cambodia, or Alabama.

The variant according to Dr. Fauci, who has more brains and common sense in his uvula, than Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has in his entire 313 pound body, warns the American public to not get caught up in P.T. Barnumesque and Donald Trumpesque bullshit!

The good doctor wants everyone to know that, one cannot catch Omicron from sticking one’s finger in someone’s ear.

He said that, that stupid rumor started in Nogales, Arizona, but has already been disproven by research professors at Solid State University in San Antonio, Texas.

Dr. Fauci also shook his head as the told members of the news media that the Omicron virus does not, and cannot live on the tongues of pregnant female Dalmatians.

And finally he did want to say that the rumor that is actually true, is that most of the individuals who get the Omicron virus are Trumptard basers who have refused to get the two vaccines and the follow up booster.

Meanwhile in Trump Family News. Reports are that Barron Trump, who is only 15, and growing like a freakin’ weed, could end up being 6-foot-9-inches tall by the time he turns 18.