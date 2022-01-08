Mike Lindell Again Predicts His Company Will Be Reinstated by Better Business Bureau

Minnesota - Pillow Company owner and Trumper conspiracy peddler Mike Lindell is sticking with his narrative that former President Donald Trump will soon be reinstated as President of the United States after he convinces the country and US Supreme Court that the voting machines used in the 2020 election were hacked by China and Venezuela.

The latest date that Lindell gives as the day of reinstatement is February 31st., 2022.

On that day, he also believes that the Better Business Bureau, which gave his pillow company an F back in 2017, will reconsider it's decision and rate his company an A+.

"We are all looking forward to February 31st, when our great leader will be restored to his rightful place and our favorite pillow firm rightfully recognized as a great company!" said Fox News viewers afterward.