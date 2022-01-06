Vaccine industry indicates “mass formation psychosis” important tool devoted to patriotism not profit

An anonymous spokesperson for vaccine producers Outmoda has stepped forward to clarify his company's position in the current controversy over “mass formation psychosis.”

Mass formation psychosis has emerged recently as an explanation for the general non-critical support of the covid-19 and its family of variants in the past two years.

Those applying questioning to the mainstream narrative on how dangerous covid et al actually is have been vilified as “anti-vaxxers” and “conspiracy theorists” and other negative attitudes.

In response, a body of psychologists has recently stepped forward with the “mass formation psychosis” thesis.

In effect, the process is that patriotic memes are widely disseminated, which leads to easing social alienation and isolation anxieties experienced in normal times.

Bonding of patriotic feelings is one result of this phenomenon.

And these patriotic feelings unify a certain section of the populace. Mask-wearing, for example, becomes symbolic of virtuous behavior somewhat like a military uniform in actual war time.

These feelings turn into demonstrations of feel-good behaviors, as though a person belonged to an actual army resisting a serious invader.

The question remains on how serious is the invader.

Also, to what extent these feel-good responses is a manipulation of various agencies seeking gain of some sort, whether monetary or political.

The example of Hitler's seizing on such feelings in Nazi Germany has been frequently suggested.

Outmoda's spokesperson has stated that the company's 11 billion in profits over the past year had nothing to do with its support of “patriotic resistance to the pandemic.”

“Profits are always a reality for munitions companies in a time of war,” he said. “Which is essentially how we can align ourselves with defense in this case.”

“As to the question of who really was seriously threatened by the epidemic, versus figures for those most vulnerable—what has been called 'loose definitions by critics of the vaccine industries—we are not responsible for those definitions.”

“A need is declared and then amplified by Washington's leading party, and we respond.”

“Nobly, I might add.”