LONDON - (UK Satire) - The world's economy is still in a world of trouble due to the Coronavirus (aka The Trumpapalooza Virus). Many countries have had to layoff some of their federal employees.

The Kremlin Voice reports that Russia has had to layoff 68 members of the KGB. Norway has had to layoff 300 federal sardine fishermen, and now Buckingham Palace has had to layoff 17 palace guards.

America is reporting that roughly 88% of all Vietnamese nail saloons have laid off as many as half of their manicurists, pedicurists, and bikini waxicurists.

Even Mexico, which has not had many C-19 cases has laid off 9% of their employees in their maracas factories.

A spokesperson for Buck House, as the racist, predatorial pervert (aka Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) refers to Buckingham Palace, remarked that the 17 palace guards who have been laid off, have already found jobs working security at London's Wembley Stadium, working at drive-thru windows in McDonalds, or working at the factory in Ipswich that manufactures footballs (or soccer balls as they refer to them in the United States.)

SIDENOTE: Ta Ta For Now News reports that one palace guard identified as Reggie McVeggie, III, has been hired to be Mick Jagger's personal chauffeur.