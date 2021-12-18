The NFL Has Decided To Bring Back The Cardboard Fan Cutouts Due To An Increase In The Covid-19 Virus Among The Players and Cheerleaders

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 December 2021

image for The NFL Has Decided To Bring Back The Cardboard Fan Cutouts Due To An Increase In The Covid-19 Virus Among The Players and Cheerleaders
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are big NFL fans.

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) – The Sports Bet Gazette has just broken the story that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided to bring back the cardboard fan cutouts, that were first used during the Covid-19 Pandemic of 2020.

The commissioner spoke with SBG’s Zorro La Bamba and he told him that the reason is because so many of the players are not wearing their masks and some have been known to be (secretly) making out with the team cheerleaders.

Goodell revealed that he has a list with 71 names on it, and if the players do not stop making out with the cheerleaders, he will be forced to release the list to the Bravo Network’s information guru Andy Cohen.

The commissioner also commented that since many of the cardboard fan cutouts were sold to fans after the 2020 season, the NFL will have about 450,000 new ones made at a cost of $18.9 million.

Goodell added that the $18.9 million should be quickly recouped by raising the prices of hot dogs, fortune cookies, M&M's, beer, tuna fish sandwiches, and guacamole dip.

SIDENOTE: SBG has learned that the Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs football clubs in England have already placed orders for the cardboard fan cutouts.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusNFLOmicron variant

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more