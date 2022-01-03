The Truth Is Out There And Pointing At Trump

So Donald Trump wasn't napping during the riots of January 6 at the Capitol building. Instead, Trump watched the riots on television from the dining room off of the Oval Office. And because of his silence and inaction, he must have been rooting for the rioters.

"You got to march down Pennsylvania Avenue and fight for your country," he said earlier in the day. Isn't that in-sighting the riot?

People were killed and injured by the rioters. Rioters also attacked the police guarding the building. They broke windows and doors of the Capitol building. Rioters took laptops, destroyed files, and urinated and defecated on floors. All this happened after Trump said, "You have to fight for your country."

It sounds like Donald Trump broke the law. You can't tell someone to break into your neighbor's home, watch them do so, and not report the break-in to the police. That makes you an accessory to a crime.

According to Liz Cheney, "There is irrefutable testimony that Donald Trump watched the riots on television from the dining room off the Oval office as they happened."

And did nothing.

Cheney goes on: "Daughter Ivanka twice went into his office and asked him to stop the riot. Donald Trump did nothing." That's a crime.

Why did Trump do nothing? He most likely thought he could still overturn the election. That's another crime.

The truth is knocking at the door of justice.

