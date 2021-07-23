Jim Jordan Disappointed That He Can’t Use “Really Persuasive Signs” at House Capitol Riot Hearings

Washington - Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, who was just eliminated from participation in a January 6 Capitol Riot special committee formed by Nancy Pelosi, was visibly disappointed at a news conference in which he appeared with House minority chairman Kevin McCarthy.

Jordan, who participated in the attempted coup of Donald Trump after the election by refusing to certify the results, let friends know that he had been ready and willing to defend Donald Trump by using some very persuasive signs that he had developed for use in the House hearings on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen two years ago.

"My signs proved that Michael Cohen was a liar, they won they day for the Trump cult. Nancy Pelosi knew that all I needed to do was post those signs whenever any witness went before the committee criticizing Trump or any cult member, and their testimony would then become null and void. That's why she kicked me off the committee" said Jordan. "Those signs were really cool and persuasive, I still have them from my debate team in fourth grade".