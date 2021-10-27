Tennessee Senator Who Incited Trumpers on Jan. 6 Based on Election Lies Tells Facebook to Stop Spreading Lies

Washington - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who had pledged to decertify the Presidential Election before January 6th based on the completely false claims of Donald Trump, who lost the election, grilled representatives of Facebook in a Congressional Hearing this week, claiming that the company spreads false information online.

Blackburn joined several other Senators who said they would vote against certification of the election results even though Trump's head of cybersecurity, Chris Krebs, and his Attorney General William Barr had said that the election was secure, fair and safe.

However, when Trump supporters tried to overthrow the government in a violent coup, Blackburn changed her mind. Apparently she was shocked that Trump's (and her) supporters would react so harshly to defend the Constitution on their behalf, based on the false information.

Blackburn also believes Facebook should allow Donald Trump, spreader of easily provable lies and falsehoods, to have access to Facebook.