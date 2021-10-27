Tennessee Senator Who Incited Trumpers on Jan. 6 Based on Election Lies Tells Facebook to Stop Spreading Lies

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

image for Tennessee Senator Who Incited Trumpers on Jan. 6 Based on Election Lies Tells Facebook to Stop Spreading Lies

Washington - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who had pledged to decertify the Presidential Election before January 6th based on the completely false claims of Donald Trump, who lost the election, grilled representatives of Facebook in a Congressional Hearing this week, claiming that the company spreads false information online.

Blackburn joined several other Senators who said they would vote against certification of the election results even though Trump's head of cybersecurity, Chris Krebs, and his Attorney General William Barr had said that the election was secure, fair and safe.

However, when Trump supporters tried to overthrow the government in a violent coup, Blackburn changed her mind. Apparently she was shocked that Trump's (and her) supporters would react so harshly to defend the Constitution on their behalf, based on the false information.

Blackburn also believes Facebook should allow Donald Trump, spreader of easily provable lies and falsehoods, to have access to Facebook.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Capitol RiotDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more