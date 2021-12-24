The US Supreme Court Has Ordered Donald Trump To Pay Rhode Island $255,805

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 24 December 2021

As they say in North Dakota - The family that steals will go to prison sooner or later.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – In a perfect example of how things will eventually catch up to you, Donald Trump (aka The Nazi-Lover) has just been informed by his favorite child Ivanka, that he will have to pay a hefty fine.

The Supreme Court, after a two-month long probe, has ruled 8 to 1 that the evil asshole will have to pay the little bitty state of Rhode Island $255,805 within 72 hours.

According to BuzzFuzz, the Trumptard, when he was a resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, diverted the amount of $255,805 from Rhode Island’s Viet Nam War Veterans Organization to his own personal charity account.

SIDENOTE: The Supreme Court has hired an independent agency to look into the possibility that Melania’s soon-to-be-ex-husband may have also diverted funds from 17 other states to his own personal charity fund.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

