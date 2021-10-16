The US Government Has Just Levied a $27 Billion Fine on Florida

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 16 October 2021

Boom Boom News has reported that Gov. Ron "The Moron" DeSantis has one undescended ball.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Department of Health and Well-Being has just stated that they are sick and tired of Florida Governor Ron “The Circus Clown” DeSantis acting like a cheap, bargain-basement version of Don “The Con” Trump.

Velveeta Maracas with News Blues reports that after speaking to a spokesperson for the DHW, the governmental agency has decided that enough is enough, and they have hit the Plywood State with a $27 billion fine.

And furthermore, the agency has made it abundantly clear that if the entire fine is not paid by December 31, 2021, they will tack on a finance charge of $2 billion.

Blues News has just reported that when DeSantis found out about the fine and the possible finance charge he literally peed in his pants like El Donaldo used to do when he was poking Stormy Daniels.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Florida

