An Independent Investigating Firm Finds That The Red State of Ohio Failed To Count 403,916 Votes For Dem Candidate Joe Biden

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 December 2021

image for An Independent Investigating Firm Finds That The Red State of Ohio Failed To Count 403,916 Votes For Dem Candidate Joe Biden
The Republican state of Ohio got caught with its pants down!

CLEVELAND – (Satire News) – The Honest Abe Private Investigating Firm based in Laredo, Texas, has just made an amazingly startling discovery.

According to reporter Voodoo Dupree with the Press Extra News Agency, Ohio state voting officials, failed to ‘somehow conveniently’ not count 403,916 votes that were cast for the Democratic candidate Joseph Biden, in last year's presidential election.

A spokeswoman for the Republican state issued a spineless crawfishing “No comment” comment.

Meanwhile FBI agents are investigating, what they are calling The Buckeye GOP Voter Cheating Scandal of 2020.

An FBI official commented that the Republican spokeswoman, who has subsequently been identified as Beulah Lila McTinkerdick, 77, will most likely be arrested and charged with Wanton Disregardiosus Voterino Facto.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

