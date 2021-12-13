President Biden Signs A Presidential Executive Order Prohibiting Members of Al-Qaeda, The Taliban, Isis, and Hezbollah From Entering The US

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The president acting on advice from VP Harris, Senator Pelosi, and info guru Andy Cohen has just signed a new PEO which bans all terrorists from entering the U.S.

POTUS made it abundantly clear that any and all terrorists who try to enter our country will be arrested, incarcerated, and sent down to one of the most horrible prisons in the country; the infamous Cotton Boll Weevil Prison located in Shit Lake, Alabama.

One of the highest-ranking leaders of the Taliban, Omar Shaker Fasheen, has said that he will continue ordering his terrorist soldiers to enter the nation with the intent of blending in with the locals; especially those in Minneapolis, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Meanwhile Hezbollah leader Hahseen Haha Kock, remarked that he is providing blue contact lenses for his terroristic soldiers and having all of his operatives color their dark hair blonde so they look like caucasian Americans. ■