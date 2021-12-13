President Biden Signs A Presidential Executive Order Prohibiting Members of Al-Qaeda, The Taliban, Isis, and Hezbollah From Entering The US

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 December 2021

image for President Biden Signs A Presidential Executive Order Prohibiting Members of Al-Qaeda, The Taliban, Isis, and Hezbollah From Entering The US
These are just a few of the terrorists who have managed to blend in with the inhabitants of Brooklyn.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The president acting on advice from VP Harris, Senator Pelosi, and info guru Andy Cohen has just signed a new PEO which bans all terrorists from entering the U.S.

POTUS made it abundantly clear that any and all terrorists who try to enter our country will be arrested, incarcerated, and sent down to one of the most horrible prisons in the country; the infamous Cotton Boll Weevil Prison located in Shit Lake, Alabama.

One of the highest-ranking leaders of the Taliban, Omar Shaker Fasheen, has said that he will continue ordering his terrorist soldiers to enter the nation with the intent of blending in with the locals; especially those in Minneapolis, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Meanwhile Hezbollah leader Hahseen Haha Kock, remarked that he is providing blue contact lenses for his terroristic soldiers and having all of his operatives color their dark hair blonde so they look like caucasian Americans. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more