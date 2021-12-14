President Biden Said That Trump Texted Him And Asked Him To Please Give Him a Presidential Pardon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Alpha Beta News Agency has just verified that the Trumptard aka (The Hooha Grabber), had the damn nerve to ask POTUS for a Presidential Pardon.

ABNA writer Mimosa Sabrosa could not believe the unmitigated gall of the fucking Nazi, to actually think that Biden would even remotely think about giving him a pardon.

The president allegedly told his wife, the first lady Dr. Jill Biden that he would eat a scorpion salad before he would pardon the low-life, scum-sucking, lie-spewing son-of-a-bitch.

The first lady who is 100% class remarked, “Joey the man is evil through and through and he is nothing more than a racist whoremonger.”

The president replied by saying that Mrs. President Biden was totally right and he added that he loves having sex with her in the White House.