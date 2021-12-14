President Biden Said That Trump Texted Him And Asked Him To Please Give Him a Presidential Pardon

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 14 December 2021

The predatorial perv cannot resist grabbing a woman's ass - even if it's his own daughter's ass! (SICK MAN!)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Alpha Beta News Agency has just verified that the Trumptard aka (The Hooha Grabber), had the damn nerve to ask POTUS for a Presidential Pardon.

ABNA writer Mimosa Sabrosa could not believe the unmitigated gall of the fucking Nazi, to actually think that Biden would even remotely think about giving him a pardon.

The president allegedly told his wife, the first lady Dr. Jill Biden that he would eat a scorpion salad before he would pardon the low-life, scum-sucking, lie-spewing son-of-a-bitch.

The first lady who is 100% class remarked, “Joey the man is evil through and through and he is nothing more than a racist whoremonger.”

The president replied by saying that Mrs. President Biden was totally right and he added that he loves having sex with her in the White House.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

