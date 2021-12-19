The Reason Why President Biden Has Invited Trump To The White House Will Shock You!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Most of America was shocked when it was reported by BuzzFuzz that President Biden invited the former White House occupant to visit the White House.

BuzzFuzz senior reporter Taffeta Kixx was the first to report the extremely unusual invitation, especially since POTUS hates the Predatorial Perv (The Trumptard), as much as a pregnant baboon hates hemorrhoids.

When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked why in the world President Biden would invite, the low-life, bottom-feeding, used tampon to the White House, she giggled and replied because Joey wants to take the orange, lying SOB out to the White House backyard, so that once and for all he can kick the ever-livin’ daylights out of the Nazi-ass-kisser.

SIDENOTE: Miss Kixx said that Trump has no idea that Biden is going to kick his bigoted butt, and he told the president that he will be bringing a dozen Big Macs, a family order of Chicken McNuggets, and two 44-ounce chocolate milk shakes.