What Torture Does Trump Threaten If Someone Squeals?

With Donald Trump’s people backing out of testifying on the events of January 4th, 5th and 6th, trying to overturn his lost 2020 election, or to testify about his four year stay at the White House, or about that questionable weekend at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton hotel, (which seems to have disappeared) the question is why their silence?

What kind of torture does Trump use? No dessert? Does he threaten to reveal secrets about any hanky-panky to the wife or husband that he managed to forage with the help of The Enquirer? Maybe he'll say that so and so buys their clothes at the Good Will? Not that there is anything impractical or stingy about that.

Everyone has witnessed that if Trump is criticized by an incumbent, he’ll find a candidate to run against that incumbent. But Bannon never held political office. Mark Meadows is out of the game. Why would Meadows risk jail time or a penalty?

Men who allegedly worked for Trump, (that no one has ever heard of) are rejecting subpoenas. What do those ghosts have to hide?

If Santa Claus were subpoenaed, would he take the 5th?

Does Trump hold an ax over the Tooth Fairy's head?

How did Donald Trump highjack free speech? Maybe besides the hearing of the January 6th Commission, the government should look into Trump’s mafia-like control of the free speech of Republican incumbents.

But some Republicans are just plain quitting office to avoid Trump’s wrath. Good people are quitting.

Not American, Magee.

Read more by this author: