Trump’s people are ignoring subpoenas to testify before the January 6th Committee. Ignoring a subpoena is not a good idea. If you decide to ignore a subpoena, you can be held in contempt of Court or Congress. Being held in contempt of Court or Congress is not like wining a Nobel Peace Prize. One is subject to a financial penalty, arrest and jail. That same One can be picked up and arrested by US Marshalls at any time.

You get the idea that a US Marshall is about 10 feet tall, packs a gun, unsmiling and means business with a capital B. Marshalls can walk in anywhere and at anytime. They know where you live. Marshalls can come and get you at a restaurant, before taking off on a plane after fastening seat belts, at a funeral, wedding or spa, graduation, bedtime, anytime. And if one resists, they are prepared to drag you away.

Once you have been served with a subpoena and you decide to ignore that subpoena, you will be walking on a very tight rope, or skating on thin ice, driving downhill without car brakes, always looking over your shoulder, fingers crossed, nervous, not a very happy camper.

Now really! Who loves Donald Trump that much?

Or, who is afraid of that big bad wolf?

Also, what are Trump and his people trying to hide? If noting, they'd cooperate. So it must be something enormous. Treason?

Marshalls don’t care. They do their job.

