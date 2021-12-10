Trump’s Chickens Are Coming Home To Roost

Well now, what does that mean? Did Trump raise some chickens while he was residing at the White House?

Yes. Sort of, in a way, but a different kind of bird. Chickens may wander about during the day, but they usually come home to roost or sleep.

But the saying usually means: Bad things that someone may have done in the past have come back to bite or catch or haunt that person.

More specifically, the D.C. District Court of Appeals has decided in a 3 to 0 decision, that all of Donald Trump’s records and documents, (phone calls, messages, speeches, etc.) on January 6th, were not Executive Privilege, (as Trump petitioned) and may be released to the House January 6th Committee.

No one is suggesting that any of Trump’s actions were bad, but just the facts. However, the activities on January 6th, were indeed an attempted coup by Trump and his followers. They were attempting to overturn an election. People were killed, injured, and threatened. The Capital was ransacked, property destroyed, and apparently Mr. Trump was trying to hide all of his direct involvement with those actions behind the curtain of Executive Privilege.

The D.C. District Court of Appeals said, “Whoa! No way. That ain’t Executive Privilege. Release all records and documents.”

That Executive Privilege is like them chickens coming home to roost.

Trump may try to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but it’s doubtful the Supreme Court will overturn the lower court’s ruling.

"Cluck, cluck, cluck."

