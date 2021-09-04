Man who hasn't bought any ABBA CDs, won't be buying the next one

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 4 September 2021

image for Man who hasn't bought any ABBA CDs, won't be buying the next one
Oh Brian, not this again

A man who has never invested in any ABBA CDs has told anyone who might be listening he won't be buying the new one.

Brian Asshat, Chutney on Fritz's most famous, fictional bachelor has surprised no one at all with this news. Brian's music collection, such as it consists of seven singles by Ronan Keating, an original album from the 1970's by the Wurzels, and the collected works of Aled Jones on an old cassette that always becomes unwound whenever it is played.

'No, Abba have always seemed like too much of a good time to me' said Brian.
'Give me boredom, tedium, and banjo playing old men singing songs about Combine Harvester's and I am happy with that, and no mistake'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ABBAMusic

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more