Man who hasn't bought any ABBA CDs, won't be buying the next one

A man who has never invested in any ABBA CDs has told anyone who might be listening he won't be buying the new one.

Brian Asshat, Chutney on Fritz's most famous, fictional bachelor has surprised no one at all with this news. Brian's music collection, such as it consists of seven singles by Ronan Keating, an original album from the 1970's by the Wurzels, and the collected works of Aled Jones on an old cassette that always becomes unwound whenever it is played.

'No, Abba have always seemed like too much of a good time to me' said Brian.

'Give me boredom, tedium, and banjo playing old men singing songs about Combine Harvester's and I am happy with that, and no mistake'.