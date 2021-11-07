Questions raised as to when Shakin' Stevens biggest song can be played in the shops

written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 7 November 2021

image for Questions raised as to when Shakin' Stevens biggest song can be played in the shops
Oh, I love rthis one, join in kids....Snow is falling, all around us, Children playing, having fun.

Christmas is usually a time for remembering a great Aunt with a Christmas Card, why your parents watched the Good Life in the seventies, and for remembering Shakin' Stevens, and his ever-green festive song Merry Christmas Everyone.

This year, the last of these three issues has risen its head, with shops playing the catchy little ditty in November. However, plans to start playing Chris Rea's hit Driving home For Christmas are deemed to be a bit culturally insensitive, with recent petrol shortages.

However, it is said that it is fine to play Fairytale of New York by The Pogues, as despite the language used in the songs, we can all be thankful for better dentists these days.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

ChristmasMusicShaking Stevens

