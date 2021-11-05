Abba Fan knows she will get seven copies of their new CD for Christmas

Abba Fan Catherine Fitzgerald knows that at least seven of her friends and family will buy her a copy of Voyager, the new CD from Abba for Christmas.

She said 'I don't mind husband Tom buying me a copy, as we had Abba play at our wedding, and it is a nice gift to be reminded of one of the happiest days of my life, and I suppose one from Mum and Dad and my sister and her wife is also a thoughtful gift, but Sarah from work and Tim at the Gym will also buy one as well. What do I say to all of them? They will all sign the cases as well, so I will keep all of them, just in case they visit. It is a logistical nightmare. Next time, I will just say I like Gin. Gin is always a good present to receive.

Tom said 'I know she feels. About nine years ago I said I quite liked Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, and every time they release something new, I will be bought the CD or the book multiple times. Next time, I will just say I like Gin. Gin is always a good present to receive.

