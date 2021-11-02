Today's Most Popular Dog Name in the U.S. is ______

If you guessed Biden, you’re close. The most popular dog name today is Brandon. This is not too surprising since one of the most popular slogans in parts of the country is: Let’s go Brandon.

That is supposedly equivalent to or at least mostly equivalent to: “F___ Joe Biden.”

I will explain how that occurred shortly.

For now, please recognize that one can get in a fair amount of trouble for saying: “Let’s go Brandon.”

For example, a pilot at a major airline is in trouble for using the phrase, and it’s considered hate speech at most American universities.

Never mind that “F___ Trump” was perfectly acceptable.

Now, for a little background. At a recent NASCAR race won by Brandon Brown, the crowd was yelling “F___ Joe Biden.”

That sort of thing has understandably occurred at all sorts of venues in recent weeks, but a reporter, for whatever reason, pretended that the crowd was saying “Let’s go Brandon.”

“F___ Joe Biden” doesn’t sound at all like “Let’s go Brandon,” but that doesn’t matter.

The two slogans have become essentially interchangeable.

Of course, “Let’s go Brandon” can be used in all sorts of places where one would not use the F word. I can’t imagine, for example, that the pilot would ever have said “F___ Joe Biden” when his plane landed.

It is hardly a surprise, therefore, that the most commonly used name for a dog these days in Brandon.

People with a dog named Brandon can use the slogan many times each day.

Time to leave the dog park: “Let’s go Brandon.”

Brandon’s taking too much time figuring out where to tinkle: “Let’s go Brandon.”

Some people have even renamed their dog Brandon just so they can say "Let's go Brandon" over and over.

Personally, I think that’s cruel. If I started calling Buster, my lab, Brandon, he’d be confused; and since he’s not particularly bright, it might take him a fair amount of time to catch on.

I’ll close with a question. How long will it be before someone on Fox News says something like “Today, President Joe Brandon announced . . .”