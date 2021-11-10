Donald Trump Finally Finds A Lawyer Who Is Willing To Defend Him In His Tax-Evasion Case

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 November 2021

image for Donald Trump Finally Finds A Lawyer Who Is Willing To Defend Him In His Tax-Evasion Case

BAKED POTATO, Idaho – (Satire News) – Reports coming out of Florida are that Donald Trump is so happy because the Nazi-lover has finally found an attorney who is willing to take his case.

Tabloid Today reporter Papaya Bamboo first broke the story after talking to a maid who works for "Tangerine Face" Trump.

The maid spoke to Miss Bamboo, but asked her to use the fake name, Ann Coulter, in her story.

Ann Coulter told Bamboo that the man who will be defending Trump is Wilbur P. Twitsteen, 42, who lives in Baked Potato, Idaho, and who is considered to be a third-rate lawyer, who charges $13 an hour.

Coulter who is from Bolivia, and speaks limited English, did say the good old American cliché, “Ju geets what ju pay for.”

A source who happens to know Twitsteen commented that he wouldn’t hire him to defend a fucking porcupine.

Meanwhile, Melania told Ivanka that her daddy’s goose is cooked and he will spend the rest of his life wearing an orange jumpsuit and making license plates.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

