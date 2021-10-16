Whatever Happened To Trump’s Mexican Wall?

Remember the wall Trump promised to build at the Mexican border? The wall that was supposed to be paid for by Mexico? The wall would keep out all the rapists, drug addicts, and murderers that Mexico sends to the United States?

Trump came down the escalator and announced his candidacy for the White House using The Wall as a campaign promise. There was an enormous emphasis by Trump to keep those Mexicans out.

"Mexico sends us their rapist, drug addicts, and murderers…."

But when the killer Corona Virus exploded on the planet, Trump's reaction was, "Ho, hum. The virus is like the flu. It'll be gone by June. Masks aren't necessary—Phooey on social distancing. Chug-a-lug some Clorox or Lysol.”

No quarantine or wall was supposed to be necessary for the Coronavirus. Keep businesses and schools open.

Now that there are over 500,000 Americans who died due to this Corona Virus, its variant Covid-19, and other variants presumably coming, all Trump and his cronies can talk about is a stolen election.

500,000 Americans are dead that were alive when Trump came to office in 2016.

Smoke and mirrors change the subject. Whatever happened to the wall to keep the Mexicans out?

And with 500,000 Americans dead, why does Trump insist it was a stolen election?

