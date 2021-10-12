Private Investigators Have Found That Donald Trump, During His Term, Charged $472,905 For Sets of Golf Clubs To The US Taxpayers

BOSTON – (Satire News) – One of the nation’s most highly respected private investigatigating firms, Blasingame, Frippawitz, & Nopalitos, has uncovered a fact that the “Orange Fat Boy” will most certainly call a hoax, fake news, and a witch hunt.

But senior firm member Hercules Blasingame, points out that they have every single receipt showing that Trump charged the $472,905, to the United States Treasury Department, (the American taxpayers).

When contacted by Cleopatra Yellowstone, a reporter for the New News Now News Agency, the Trumptard (as expected) said that during his entire 4-years in the White House he only played golf 4 or 7 times, at the most.

Meanwhile Speaker-of-the-House Nancy Pelosi says if Trump was Pinocchio, his friggin’ nose would reach from his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) to downtown Providence, Rhode Island.

SIDENOTE: Blasingame noted that his firm has obtained records showing that during his 4 years, as the most racist president in US presidential history, DJT purchased 301 sets of golf clubs.