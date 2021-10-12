Private Investigators Have Found That Donald Trump, During His Term, Charged $472,905 For Sets of Golf Clubs To The US Taxpayers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 12 October 2021

image for Private Investigators Have Found That Donald Trump, During His Term, Charged $472,905 For Sets of Golf Clubs To The US Taxpayers
These are just some of the 301 sets of golf clubs that the American taxpayers bought for "Shithead" Trump!

BOSTON – (Satire News) – One of the nation’s most highly respected private investigatigating firms, Blasingame, Frippawitz, & Nopalitos, has uncovered a fact that the “Orange Fat Boy” will most certainly call a hoax, fake news, and a witch hunt.

But senior firm member Hercules Blasingame, points out that they have every single receipt showing that Trump charged the $472,905, to the United States Treasury Department, (the American taxpayers).

When contacted by Cleopatra Yellowstone, a reporter for the New News Now News Agency, the Trumptard (as expected) said that during his entire 4-years in the White House he only played golf 4 or 7 times, at the most.

Meanwhile Speaker-of-the-House Nancy Pelosi says if Trump was Pinocchio, his friggin’ nose would reach from his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) to downtown Providence, Rhode Island.

SIDENOTE: Blasingame noted that his firm has obtained records showing that during his 4 years, as the most racist president in US presidential history, DJT purchased 301 sets of golf clubs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

