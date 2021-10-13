Thousands of Jason Aldean’s Fans Tell Him to Just Shut Up and Sing

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 13 October 2021

image for Thousands of Jason Aldean’s Fans Tell Him to Just Shut Up and Sing
Jason Aldean says he loves Trump just as much as Toby Keith and Kid Rock do.

DETROIT, Michigan – (Satire News) – Country singer Jason Aldean was performing in the famed Carburetor Coliseum, when he began talking between songs about the world of politics.

He noted that he really misses Trump and the fact that he could have very easily become America’s first king.

Aldean then said that he loves Marjorie Taylor Greene, not in a physical or sexual way, but like a step-brother loves his step-sister.

He then started to make another comment but before he could a very, sexy, attractive cowgirl in a tiny pink halter top and super tight Daisy Duke short shorts yelled out “Just shut the fuck up and sing your damn songs you bunkhouse bitch you!”

“Yeah!” others started to yell out. Aldean shot the finger at the crowd and told them that the last time he checked this was still the United States of America and if he wants to support a Nazi-loving, predatorial racist, then that's his right as a Trump baser to do so."

And with that, Buck Yazoo, a reporter with Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine estimates that about 42% of his ticket-paying audience stood up and began chanting “Loser,” “Trump ass kisser,” and “Country bumpkin asshole.”

SIDENOTE: Yazoo, remarked that many fans in the audience started yelling that they wanted their money back. Aldean informed them that their money had already been deposited in his personal bank account.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

