Republican Candidates Who Are Running For Re-Election Want Trump To Stay The F*ck Away From Their State

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 16 October 2021

image for Republican Candidates Who Are Running For Re-Election Want Trump To Stay The F*ck Away From Their State
DJT said recently that Ann Coulter wanted him to boink her - He told her he doesn't do swizzle sticks!

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – In the world of “Rude Awakenings,” the Trumpster (aka the Orange Blob) has found out that dozens of his fellow GOPers do not want him coming anywhere near their state.

As one Midwest senator said, now that the “Pussy Grabber” is no longer the least bit relevant, he feels he has to have some press every single day.

The senator went on to say that if Trump supports you – then that is the “Kiss of Death” as they say in the world of the Mafiosos.

One congressman, who asked that his name not be revealed for fear that he would get a visit from either the Proud Boys, The KKK, or The Trump Loving Nazi Fellas, simply said that he would pay the publicity-seeking “Has Been” to keep his orange, cellulite-covered ass away from his state.

Meanwhile, iRumors is reporting that Melania is loving every minute of the Donaldo-bashing; as is her new found best friend, LeBron James

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more