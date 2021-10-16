Republican Candidates Who Are Running For Re-Election Want Trump To Stay The F*ck Away From Their State

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – In the world of “Rude Awakenings,” the Trumpster (aka the Orange Blob) has found out that dozens of his fellow GOPers do not want him coming anywhere near their state.

As one Midwest senator said, now that the “Pussy Grabber” is no longer the least bit relevant, he feels he has to have some press every single day.

The senator went on to say that if Trump supports you – then that is the “Kiss of Death” as they say in the world of the Mafiosos.

One congressman, who asked that his name not be revealed for fear that he would get a visit from either the Proud Boys, The KKK, or The Trump Loving Nazi Fellas, simply said that he would pay the publicity-seeking “Has Been” to keep his orange, cellulite-covered ass away from his state.

Meanwhile, iRumors is reporting that Melania is loving every minute of the Donaldo-bashing; as is her new found best friend, LeBron James