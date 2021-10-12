Another Trump Question: Did Trump Take The Gift Bags?

So while Donald Trump and his cronies are trying to pack up the entire White House and take it with them to Florida, using the claim of a stolen election, would it be much of a surprise to anyone that a few White House ashtrays were missing?

Sticky fingers take ashtrays, but sore losers, crooks, spoilsports, and thieves walk away screaming stolen election and take a whiskey bottle worth $5,800, a gift from the Japanese government and meant for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "It never got to me."

Right.

Trump received many goodies while living at the White House, including a 9mm pistol from the Czech Republic and a hardwood bench from Brazil carved to look like a jaguar. The cat, not the British automobile. Can't you see that wood jaguar bench sitting in the middle of Trump's gold-encrusted New York Trump Tower apartment?

Both gifts were sent to the National Archives.

Right.

The State Department has a gift vault, that must be packed like Imelda Marcus' shoe closet. The gift vault apparently has swinging doors.

Why?

There are gifts missing from the gift vault.

Suspicious?

Right.

There were gift bags for foreign leaders who were supposed to attend the G7 meeting at Camp David. The gift bags included leather portfolios, pewter trays, and marble boxes with Donald and Melania's signatures or the Presidential seal. Due to the pandemic, the G7 meeting at Camp David was canceled.

However, like the $5,800 whiskey bottle, those G7 gift bags have also gone missing.

The Inspector General's office declined to comment but will investigate. Trump's office declined to comment but won't investigate.

Suspicious?

Right.

