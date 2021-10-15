Frank Luntz, The Nation’s Number 1 Political Pollster, Says That During His 4 Years in Office, Trump Used The Phrase “Fake News” 3,704,817 Times!

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Donald Trump hates political pollster Frank Luntz, because time after time, he has exposed the Nazi trooper for what he is…a no good, lying snake-in-the-grass male bitch.

Luntz prides himself in always telling it like it is, like it was, and like it will be.

The pollster was recently interviewed by Cheyenne Patio, with Scandal Today.

Miss Patio asked him why it is that “Orange Boy” feels he has to lie so damn much.

Luntz threw his hands in the air and remarked that Trump is a pathological liar and in his mind, the dipshit does not realize or even care that he lies at the rate of 4 lies per every 15 seconds.

The well-respected pollster noted that even little 15-year-old Barron Trump is on the road to fibatosis, (incessant lying), just like his spineless daddy.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump says that her and LeBron James are planning on traveling to Slovenia sometime in early January of 2022.