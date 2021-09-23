Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Company Wants To Buy Delta Airlines

SPACE VALLEY, California – (Satire News) – Billionaire Richard Branson is always looking around to buy companies to incorporate into his massive business empire.

The Alpha Beta News Agency has revealed that Brando, as Melania Trump calls him, is looking to purchase one of America’s biggest airlines; Delta.

Mimosa Sabrosa, with ABNA, recently spoke with the 71-year-old entrepreneur, and she said that he is not only handsome, but he knows more knock-knock jokes than anyone in the nation, including a gay man who many consider to be the "Knock-Knock King," Anderson Cooper.

A representative for Delta Airlines was asked if the airline is on the market. He smiled, took a sip of his Johnny Walker Red, and said, yeppers – for the right price – it can be all Richie's. or Billy's, or Jeff and Elon's.

SIDENOTE: Meanwhile Branson’s competitors including Bill Gates and Bezos-Musk, Inc., are also eyeballing Miss Delta.