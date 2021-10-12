America Will No Longer Import French Ticklers From France

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – It’s being reported by News Blues reporter, Velveeta Maracas, that the US has made it abundantly clear to France that they will no longer import anymore of their French Ticklers (sex toys).

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the reason is France’s failure to make even one payment on the $17 trillion that the “White Flag Country” owes the US going all the way back to World War II (79 years).

As VP Harris so expertly put it, if it had not been for American military personnel the French people right now would be speaking German, eating German food, and singing German polkas.

The very popular vice-president went on to add that the US Department of Imports is now looking into possibly importing French Fries from Finland, which are called Finnish Fries, and which taste just as good as those from France. ■