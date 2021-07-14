The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania is Reality TV’s Sexiest Show

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WEST HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The top rated reality show “The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania," has just knocked “Growing Up Kardashian” on it’s collective ass.

Bedroom Pillow Talk reporter Carolina Chipotle recently sat down with the five stars at a local Burger Bandit in West Hollywood.

She asked the five actresses if it’s true that PBS has just extended their contracts for three years.

Ribby Van Dyke, who along with Marvi Skiffington are the resident lesbians on the show, jumped up out of her chair and yelled out “Yes, girlfriend the five of us, we be bitchin’ it!”

Giddy Breedlove, who works as a pole dancer, is still not quite over her divorce, but she added that with the help of 3 or 4 hot, sexy, well-endowed stud boyfriends she is quickly getting there.

Tessie Cashmere, who is married to 87-year-old Burl, noted that in an upcoming episode, he will get to watch her engage with his great grandson and his English teacher in one of the most amazing menage-a-trois romps ever filmed before a live audience.

And last but not least, Tapioca Mantella, will demonstrate three of her favorite sex toys; including The Bang Banger 360, which has been known to produce at least 10 back-to-back orgasms in women who are as promiscuously horny as Tappy is.

Miss Chipotle informed the girls that she has heard that the show is the favorite reality TVshow of President Joe Biden, San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, Sofia Vergara, and Neil Young.

The show is sponsored by Lady Remington XYZ Crotch Hair Remover, Corona Extra Beer, and Aunt Allie’s 24-Hour Yeast Infection-Be-Gone Antibacterial Salve.