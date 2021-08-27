France Sends a Bill To The US Regarding The Statue of Liberty

PARIS – (Satire News) – Reports coming out of Paris state that the French government is hurting for money, due in part to the tremendous lawsuit settlement that the country is having to pay after losing The French Tickler, Inc. vs The French Government lawsuit.

French President Emmanuel "Smiley" Macron wanted to settle the case out-of-court for $3 million, but the French ruling agency demanded that the case go to court; and it did.

The judge ended up ruling in favor of French Tickler, Inc., and so now the French government will have to pay the grand sum of $82 million in two payment installments of $41 million each.

VP Harris stated that the bill that France sent to the United States calls for America to pay the sum of $82 million for the colossal neoclassical sculpture that was given to the United States back in 1886 (free-of-charge).

A White House source has said that the vice-president commented that the US will pay the $82 million when Trump the Asshole goes 24 hours without telling a single lie (which is NEVER!)

SIDENOTE: The name of the French sculptor who designed “Lady Liberty” is Fredric Auguste Bartholdi Du Grand Poupon.