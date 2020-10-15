Amy Coney Barrett ate at abortion cafe

Funny story written by Sir Geoffroy Cockface

Thursday, 15 October 2020

Some hens lay as many as six abortions a day, but that may end if Rooster v Wade is overturned

There was shock today when it was revealed that nominee to the US Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett once ate a foetus in an establishment known as an "abortion cafe".

Liu Chan Restaurant is in the Chinatown district of Notre Dame in Indiana, and when she studied law at the local university, Coney Barrett was seen eating fried foetus there.

"She came regularly," said owner Liu "Geoff" Chan, whose name can be translated as "abortion" in English.

Mr Chan confirmed, "She ate fried rice with chicken foetus every time."

Republicans have not yet commented on the allegations, and, if true, it would be a setback for the anti-abortion judge. But they will probably ignore it anyway.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

