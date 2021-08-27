The California Wild Fires Have Gotten So Hot That Rocks and Boulders Are Actually Catching Fire

Park rangers say that Lake Marilyn Monroe is boiling at 202 degrees, and is in danger of totally evaporating.

CHICO, California – (Satire News) – Ipso Facto News reports that California’s “Hell Fires,” have totally gotten out-of-control.

Park ranger Warren F. Fishfiddy, told IPN’s Fuchsia Garfunkel, that the temperature of the I Wish I Was In Dixie fire, located just outside of Chico, in Northern California has hit up to 193 degrees, which he adds is actually 27 degrees hotter-than-hell (the actual hell!).

Fishfiddy, who has been a Marilyn Monroe State Park ranger for 42 years, reported seeing rattlesnakes, coyotes, and even a wayward elephant jump into whatever water is available including rivers, lakes, creeks, and even swimming pools.

A meteorologist from Brooklyn, said that he personally witnessed rocks and boulders actually catching fire; which is unheard of in the history of wildfires.

President Joe Biden has sent VP Harris on Air Force One to take a first hand look and see about allotting up to $2 billion to help fight the effen fires.

Meanwhile, scientists at Bezos-Musk, Inc., are presently working on developing a type of state-of-the-art water that is 153% times wetter than the average, run-of-the-mill water.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

CaliforniaWildfire

