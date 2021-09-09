Air Force Academy Forced to Shut Down After Kellyanne Conway Gets Removed from Advisory Board

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Thursday, 9 September 2021

Air Force Academy to Close Friday

Colorado Springs, Colorado - After the Biden Administration forced former Trump confidant and sidekick Kellyanne Conway from it's Board of Advisors, the faculty at the Air Force Academy said they have "no choice" but to "close our doors immediately and will have to "send all of our cadets and faculty back home".

Lieutenant General Wayne F. Rooney, who heads up the U.S. Service Academy near Colorado Springs, said he believed that "without the careful direction, deep dedication, and of course incomparable military genius of Kellyanne, we will simply lose focus on our primary goal of defending the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic".

Cadets, military and civilian staff and all other workers at the educational facility were expected to board flights on Friday to return home.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

