Trump People Misspell NOBEL Again

Woops, the Trump people did it again! They misspelled Nobel. When you make a silly mistake, you’re supposed to learn, grow, and never make it again. It's sort of like, Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Amen!

Several months ago, Ivanka Trump misspelled Nobel about the venerated prize she felt her father deserved. Wharton doesn’t teach things like homonyms.

Fast forward to today. Donald Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by somebody, despite saying Nazis were good people.

The Trump campaign committee decided to promote his nomination for the prize in campaign literature and misspelled Nobel. Again.

The campaign spelled the prize, Noble. Correct spelling for an outstanding person, but not the correct spelling for the dynamite family who created the award. The family name is spelled NOBEL.

Certainly, someone in the Trump campaign committee must have heard about Ivanka’s previous error. “Okay, don’t do an Ivanka. Spell Nobel correctly.”

Mistake makes headlines. “But spellcheck said it was okay.”

“You’re fired!”

No wonder coronavirus has taken over the country.

And then there are the fires burning on the west coast of the United States. Taxpayers pay billions for a Defense Department. Where is the defense against a forest fire?

Maybe the US Air Force could water bomb the fires?

A noble suggestion.

