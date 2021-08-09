Annie Don't Get Your Gun, Just Take Your Shot

"What's wrong with crawling up the down escalator?"

The headline read: A Pro-Covid Congresswoman Encourages Crowds To Greet Vaccine Door Knockers With Guns

What the protein does that mean? Who the protein could be Pro-COVID?

Greet vaccine door knockers with guns? Isn’t it against the law to encourage violence? Didn’t the nation learn anything when a man was murdered with a knee on his neck?

The headline was spoken by a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, at a Republican fundraiser in Alabama. She was also cheered on by the Alabama crowd.

Remember, the COVID-19 vaccine can save lives. Patients dying in the hospitals of COVID-19 are begging their doctors and nurses for the vaccine. But it’s too late. And the death is not a sleepy nap after Thanksgiving dinner. So you don’t go out with a happy smile.

Let’s say rumored that a COVID-19 patient definitely wishes they were dead. Faster. Yesterday. But it’s like a long, boring, painfully drowning film that you know will end eventually, but when? Damn it!

And you struggle awake the next day. “You mean I'm still alive? I have another day of this death trip?”

And Marjorie Taylor Greene is cheered on when she advocates greeting a vaccine activist with a gun. Is she the follower of satan or Donald Trump? Her description is an anti-vaxxer.

Alabamans are smarter than Greene or Trump.

Get vaccinated.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

