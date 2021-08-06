Congressman Kevin McCarthy Threatens Gavel Hit On Nancy Pelosi

California Congressman and minority leader of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy is still selling baloney from the good old days of working at his deli.

While the keynote speaker at a Tennessee Statesman’s dinner, he predicted that when he becomes the next Speaker of the House:

“…It'll be hard not to hit Pelosi on the head with the gavel.”

Did anyone in the Tennessee audience boo? Or did they applaud and cheer him on? Some Statesmen. Were there any women in the audience? Did any get up and leave? An afterthought: Does McCarthy regularly hit his wife or any of his female staff members?

McCarthy is the same guy who took a knee for Donald Trump after the Capitol riot on January 6th. The same guy who voted against a House hearing or investigation of the January 6th riot.

“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It’ll be hard not to hit her with it….”

Why the hit? Why the anger? Would he even voice such a suggestion if the present Speaker of the House were a man? Say a guy like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries or Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney?

You can bet a pound of salami he would not.

