Remember Benghazi? When Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of State and wanted to upgrade foreign embassies located in troubled countries? Benghazi was one of those embassies.

Senator Mitch McDonnell said No.

Mitch McConnell said he wanted to make President Obama a one-term president, and Mitch promised to reject all of Obama's requests. Forget patriotism. Mitch would not even allow President Obama to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court!

The invasion by Libyan rebels and the death of Ambassador Christopher Stevens resulted in Mitch McConnell's failure to introduce legislation to upgrade embassy security.

Hillary Clinton was blamed in House and Senate hearings, after hearing, after hearing by Republicans.

Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, was running for President of the United States. The US got Trump instead, Lysol and Clorox, and the big lie resulting in the January 6th insurrection of the Capitol.

Now, Democrats want to have hearings to investigate the January 6th insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

Guess what? Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy say no to any hearings.

Benghazi? Blame it on Hillary and have 20 hearings.

But the January 6th insurrection, which Donald Trump encouraged? Can't have any hearings. What are Republicans afraid of?

