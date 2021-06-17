A Bad Check Got George Floyd Murdered, But Overturning An Election Is Okay?

And you know he’s dumb as a rock. Come on. He doesn’t even know the lyrics of the Star Spangled Banner. Stumbled in front of the Queen, jaw hanging open, admiring the bright color uniforms of the Honor Guard. Clueless of proper etiquette.

But that’s okay with Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy might ride the dumb. rock into the Speaker of the House position. Forget trying to get there with the honor and brainpower Pelosi used. And that job comes with a great big man-size super large gabble. Mucho cajones!

As Oprah would ask: WHAT?

But if she were to ask questions of Kevin McCarthy or Mark Meadows or Mitch McConnell and not take boo-hoo as an answer, it would shake the rafters.

The questions are out there.

Why are Republicans subverting the Constitution for the dumb rock? And why are they okay killing Democracy just to protect that white, old boys club?

Republican leadership is turning a blind eye and deaf ear to what a legally defeated ex-president is attempting to do with the recount in Arizona, Texas, and Georgia. Soon to be joined by other Republican-bent states.

Do away with mail-in voting? Next, take away the women’s vote. They’re already trying to change laws on what a woman can do with her body. Next, do away with birth control?

Then back in the kitchen, ladies. Leave your shoes in the closet.

Thousands and thousands of men and women have died on battle fields defending Democracy. But Republicans are okay supporting the pussy-grabbing, rock-dumb, bone spur, draft dogger.

Shame on Republicans.

