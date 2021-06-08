Fauci gives COVID overreactors green light to carry on

The end of the COVID-19 shutdown brought joy and celebration to many of us. But not all of us by any means. An unexpected development that transpired over the past 18 months is a significant number of people discovered they found comfort, even joy from living the COVID life. There is something about the isolation, the extreme safety precautions, the abundance of personal space and even the scowling at slackers, that some people just do not want to part with.

If you’ve been out and about, chances are you’ve had the good fortune to encounter one of these fine folks (unless of course, you are actually one of them), and have been the target of the Corona Scowl on a narrow sidewalk, the supermarket or – one of my favorites, on the elevator.

Today the Dr Anthony Fauci, backed by the CDC announced that the feelings of such people are perfectly valid and must be respected. The doctor said he plans to petition congress to establish a holiday to honor these folks, with the possibility of requiring the rest of the population to “shelter-in-place” and give the COVID lifestyle extremists an opportunity to maximize their space in peace.

Fauci finished by encouraging them to live the lifestyle for as long as they’d like! For the rest of their lives or even longer if they’d like!