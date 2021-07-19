Americans Fear Hyperinflation: Moving To Venezuela To Become Instant Trillionaires

BILLINGSGATE POST: While the movement of illegal aliens invading our Southern border has been the subject dominating our news since President Biden took office, little has been written or said about Americans seeking relief from the hyperinflation taking place in the United States.

As the central bank of Venezuela is planning once again to slash six zeros from the bolivar as early as August in an attempt to simplify daily transactions, which would mean that one dollar would fetch 3.2 bolivars instead of 3,219,000 at present, Americans searching for a country where anyone can become an instant trillionaire, now are flocking to Venezuela.

Venezuela last carried out a “redenomination” of the bolivar in 2018 and in March began printing a 1 million-bolivar note, the largest in the country’s history. But that bill is now worth just $0.32 and isn’t enough to buy a cup of coffee. Since 2008, the government -- first under the late Hugo Chavez, and then under current President Nicolas Maduro -- has removed 8 zeroes from the currency, as hyperinflation decimated people’s savings.

President Biden and the Democratic Party have longed for the day when everyone could become a trillionaire without lifting a finger. Soon, they will have their wish. By emulating Venezuela, a million dollar bill won’t buy you a cup of coffee.

Dr. Slim: “My momma always told me I would be a trillionaire someday.”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. She also said you wouldn’t have a pot to piss in. You can’t have it both ways.”