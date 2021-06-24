A Georgia Senator Wants To Rename The Okefenokee Swamp The Donald Johnny Trump Swamp

COTTON BALLS, Georgia – (Satire News) – One of the staunchest Trump supporters is proposing that the state’s world-famous Okefenokee Swamp be renamed in honor of his hero Donald Johnny Trump.

Senator Waylund “Peachface” Crackcorn, of Cotton Balls, Georgia, says that it would be appropriately fitting to name the swamp after a man who went to Washington, and single-handedly with his tiny fingers drained the swamp all by himself, with maybe just a little bit of help from his giraffe-legged daughter, the stunningly confused Ivana Marie “Ivanka” Trump.

The senator, who recently had the allegations that he molested two peach trees dropped for lack of photos, recently told Sean Hannity that he loves Trump so much that if Melania ever divorces him he would love to become the fourth Mrs. Donald J. Trump.

Crackcorn was quick to point out that he is by no means insinuating that he is gay or even remotely gay, it’s just a kind of man-crush that he has always had for the man that Ricky Gervais has referred to on more than one occasion as Old Orange Nuts.