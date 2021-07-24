Jared Kushner Says He Deserves Nobel Prize "Because The U.A.E. Still Hasn’t Attacked Israel"

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 24 July 2021

United Arab Emirates Has Never Attacked Israel

West Palm Beach, Florida - Former White House Advisor and Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner renewed his campaign to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in drafting the "Abraham Accords", a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The Emirates, which has never actually sent troops to fight Israel, signed the agreement a year before Trump left office.

Shortly later, the country was awarded the opportunity to purchase advanced military aircraft from the United States.

"The aircraft deal didn't have anything to do with the historic peace agreement I put together. Even though the U.A.E has never actual fought Israel, they were thinking about it I'm quite sure, I just have a feeling an attack was imminent" said Kushner.

Kushner also said he was working on peace agreements between Israel and a number of other countries, including Iceland, Guatemala and Tonga. "Any of those countries could attack Israel any day now, you just never know".

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

