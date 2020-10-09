Incredible surprise. Stop the world. Donald Trump did not win the Nobel Peace Prize. You’d think that, after separating babies and children from parents, putting children in cages, and locking them in those cages, Donald Trump actually thought he could win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Then there was building the wall, banning Muslims, but the pay-off was saying there were some good Nazis in Charlottesville.

How delusional can the guy be?

And that was before he was drugged-up at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus. Red-faced, bloated, huffing, and puffing up the White House steps, he announced that he never felt better, and that it was a blessing that he got Coronavirus, because (hot damn) he feels better than he did twenty years ago.

Definitely the drugs talking.

Now that he missed out on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, he wants Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton to be arrested for the greatest crimes in history. He’s even threatening Attorney General Bill Barr, saying it’s going to end badly if Barr doesn’t act, "Soonly."

That leaves Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the rescue. Time to enact the 25th Amendment. Good Idea, but that would give us Mike Pence, or is his name Dave Pence? Who knows, except he’s out of commission, too, with what people suspect may be a touch of Coronavirus, which would leave the next in line Nancy Pelosi.

Wouldn’t you know that the last man standing would be a woman? Of course! Speaker Pelosi is the mother of five children, the grandmother of nine, from San Francisco, and she can take hold of the reins of government, create order out of the Trump mess, and gallop to success.

Amen! Alleluia. Amen, again!

Give that lady a cigar.

