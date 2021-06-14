Israeli P. M. NotaYahoo Ousted; Charges Election Fraud, Calls for March on Knesset

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Monday, 14 June 2021

In spite of our clearly legitimate postal votes, we still lost?!

Following a one-vote loss in the Israeli legislature, Israel's longest serving female prime minister, Ima NotaYahoo, was ousted today in an a closer-than-the-vote indicates 60-59 split that brought to power a self-proclaimed idiot backed by the far right and the farther right. The election ended in turmoil as members of the Knesset began burning desks, the flag, and even the Jewish version of the Bible.

In a speech immediately after the vote, to a crowd composed of anti-Muslim, anti-Palestine, gun-loving supporters, NotaYahoo charged election fraud and urged her supporters to march on the Knesset to stop the swearing in of the ultra-reactionary Josef Bidenishkivich.

The vote was rigged and the world knows it. We lost by the one vote cast by the Vegetarian Knesset member, who was seen dining on steak and mutton two hours before the vote, the guest of Bidenishkivich. How the Hell does a vegetarian decide the future of Israel?"

NotaYahoo continued. with his huge crowd already itching to do something. "Let's march on the Knesset and show them what Israeli's really want. I'll be with you."

As the enormous crowd pushed aside Knesset guards and trashed the offices of opposition party leaders, threatening to hang Bidenishkivich, NotaYahoo watched the proceedings, with obvious delight, on Israeli TV.

Rumors are that NotaYahoo will refuse to give up the Prime Minister's residence and office.

The Capitol, Tell-a-lie, Israel. Woof Blister with a SINful report for Spoof International News.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

